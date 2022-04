Benn recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Benn helped out on Tyler Seguin's opening goal 5:55 into the first period. The 32-year-old Benn has earned seven points through nine games in April, a long-awaited return to form for the Stars' captain. He's up to 46 points, 174 shots on net, 134 hits and a minus-5 rating in 75 contests.