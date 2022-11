Benn scored a goal and drew an assist during Wednesday's 6-4 victory over the visiting Blackhawks.

Benn, who has three goals in his past four appearances, continued his recent scoring surge by igniting the Stars' five-goal third period Wednesday. The 33-year-old left winger scored on a power-play wrister, cutting the Stars' deficit to 4-2 with 9:45 remaining. Benn added three shots versus the Blackhawks and has now collected four multi-point efforts during his past seven appearances.