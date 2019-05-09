Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Ends season on shelf
Oleksiak (lower body) was unable to rejoin the lineup prior to the Stars being eliminated from the playoffs.
Oleksiak's lower body injury isn't anything that should hinder his offseason program, so he should be fully healthy well ahead of next campaign's training camp. Either way, his health is likely of little concern to fantasy owners, as he's only totaled 29 points in 125 games over the past two seasons.
