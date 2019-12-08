Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Generates assist in win
Oleksiak notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.
Oleksiak found Andrew Cogliano for the opening goal in the first period. The defenseman had gone 16 games without a point entering Saturday. Oleksiak now has five helpers, 30 shots on goal, 47 hits and 19 PIM in 31 contests this season. He's mostly a physical and defensive presence on the ice.
