Dickinson dished out a helper in Monday's win over the Coyotes.

Dickinson was pointless in the last eight games he suited up and he missed the previous two games with a lower-body injury, but he shook off the condition and snapped the cold streak with perfectly placed assist to Mattias Janmark in the slot. The 23-year-old's up to 12 points in 38 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories