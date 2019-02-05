Stars' Jason Dickinson: Sets up score in return
Dickinson dished out a helper in Monday's win over the Coyotes.
Dickinson was pointless in the last eight games he suited up and he missed the previous two games with a lower-body injury, but he shook off the condition and snapped the cold streak with perfectly placed assist to Mattias Janmark in the slot. The 23-year-old's up to 12 points in 38 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...