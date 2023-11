Robertson logged an assist in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Jets.

Robertson has gotten on the scoresheet in six of the last seven games. In that span, he has three goals and six assists. After a slow starts to the campaign, the winger has 19 points, 53 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 20 contests. His recent pace suggests he could eventually top the point-per-game mark for a third straight season.