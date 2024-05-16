Robertson recorded two assists, including one on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 5.

Robertson helped out on the Stars' first two goals. The winger has returned to his playmaking roots with seven helpers over five games in the second round, with four of those assists coming on the power play. For the playoffs, he's earned 12 points, 23 shots on net, 22 hits, 16 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 12 appearances.