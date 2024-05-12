Robertson logged an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

Robertson has a helper in all three second-round games so far, though this was his first to not come on the power play. The 24-year-old winger is up to eight points, 19 shots on net, 18 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 10 playoff contests. He's not dominating in the postseason, but the Stars' balanced offense doesn't require Robertson to hit lofty scoring totals.