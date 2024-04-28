Robertson recorded two assists and four shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Robertson set up both of Wyatt Johnston's tallies in the contest, including the game-winner at 16:23 of overtime. Through three playoff outings, Robertson has four points, nine shots on net, six hits and an even plus-minus rating. The Stars found success with a top line of Robertson, Johnston and Roope Hintz, which could end up being an elite trio for the team if they're to continue fighting back against the Golden Knights in this first-round series that Vegas leads 2-1.