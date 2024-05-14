Robertson notched two assists, four shots on goal, four hits and four blocked shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 4.

Robertson helped out on second-period tallies from Wyatt Johnston (on the power play) and Miro Heiskanen. While he hasn't scored in the second round, Robertson has five assists over four contests against the Avalanche. The winger is up to 10 points, 23 shots on net, 22 hits, 16 blocks and a minus-3 rating through 11 playoff appearances.