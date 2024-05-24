Robertson posted an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 1.

Robertson still hasn't scored since Game 5 of the first round, but he's made up for it with eight helpers over his last seven contests. The winger is at 13 points, 28 shots on net, 23 hits, 19 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 14 playoff contests. Robertson continues to hold down a top-six role, and his increased physical play helps bolster his value in DFS formats.