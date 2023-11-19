Robertson notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Robertson's last five points have all come with the man advantage, though they've also been in his last three contests. The winger is up to five goals, 10 helpers, 46 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 16 appearances. He remains in a top-line role, and he's too talented to stay quiet at 5-on-5 for long.