Stars' Jason Robertson: Called up from minors
Robertson was promoted from AHL Texas on Thursday.
Robertson's recall comes as Alexander Radulov (upper body) was designated for injured reserve. In 49 minor-league games this year, the 20-year-old Robertson racked up 20 goals and 15 helpers. While the winger figures to slot into a bottom-six spot, if he can bring that same scoring touch to the NHL, he could see his role increase during Radulov's absence.
