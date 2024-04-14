Robertson scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

The 24-year-old winger beat Philipp Grubauer with only 37 seconds left in the second period to put the Stars up for good. Robertson has been locked in to close out the campaign, and since the beginning of March he's racked up nine goals and 21 points in 19 contests. He'll fall short of his third straight 40-goal campaign but still has a shot at 30, sitting with 29 goals heading into the final game on the Stars' schedule.