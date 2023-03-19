Robertson collected two goals and an assist in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over Calgary.

It was a night to remember for Robertson, who reached the 40-goal milestone with his first marker of the contest and later netted the overtime winner. Robertson has matched his career high in goals of 41, which he set last season. In addition, the 23-year-old has contributed 87 points, 272 shots and 49 hits in 70 games in 2022-23. He's been hot lately too, providing six goals and 14 points over his last nine outings.