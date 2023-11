Robertson scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Flames.

Robertson continues to play steady in November, with three goals and five assists over his last six games. The 24-year-old was reunited with Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski in this contest after head coach Pete DeBoer had split them up on occasion recently. Robertson has six tallies, 12 helpers, 53 shots, seven power-play points and a minus-2 rating through 19 contests overall.