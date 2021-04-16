Robertson recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Robertson became the Stars' fastest rookie to reach 30 points since the team relocated to Dallas. The 21-year-old has 12 tallies, 18 assists, 89 shots and a plus-3 rating. He's worked his way up to a top-line role alongside Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski. Robertson's continued success will be key to the Stars' attempts to keep their playoff hopes alive.