Pavelski scored a goal on three shots, dished a power-play assist and added two hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 5.

Pavelski opened the scoring at 9:03 of the first period and helped out on Miro Heiskanen's second-period marker. The goal was his first of the postseason, and this was Pavelski's first multi-point effort since March 28. He has three points, 17 shots on net, 23 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 12 contests. Getting the 39-year-old going on offense would be a nice boost for the Stars, who will try again to close out the Avalanche in Game 6 on Friday.