Pavelski recorded an assist, two shots on goal and five hits in Friday's 2-1 double-overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 6.

Pavelski was able to poke the puck free from the skates of several Avalanche players in front of the net, and Matt Duchene buried the shot amid the chaos for the series-clinching goal. All four of Pavelski's points this postseason have come in the second round, three of which have come over the last two games. The 39-year-old has added 19 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-1 rating over 13 playoff outings. If he's able to carry his recent momentum into the Western Conference Finals, the Stars could add another dynamic to their deep offense.