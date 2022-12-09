Pavelski recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.
Pavelski won a faceoff to Roope Hintz, who set up Miro Heiskanen for the opening goal 5:07 into the game. In the second, a high-sticking minor accounted for just the second penalty of the season for Pavelski. The 38-year-old hasn't just been well-disciplined -- he's got five helpers in his last four games and he's up to 10 goals, 19 assists, 72 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-19 rating in 27 outings overall.
