Pavelski recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Pavelski won a faceoff to Roope Hintz, who set up Miro Heiskanen for the opening goal 5:07 into the game. In the second, a high-sticking minor accounted for just the second penalty of the season for Pavelski. The 38-year-old hasn't just been well-disciplined -- he's got five helpers in his last four games and he's up to 10 goals, 19 assists, 72 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-19 rating in 27 outings overall.