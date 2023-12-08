Pavelski logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Capitals.

Pavelski has often had his ice time managed this season, but he led the Stars with 18:19 in this contest. The 39-year-old helped out on the second of Roope Hintz's game-tying goals in the third period to end a brief two-game funk. Pavelski hasn't endured a three-game slump since February. He's up to 11 goals, 14 helpers, 59 shots on net, 24 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 25 appearances in 2023-24.