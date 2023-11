Pavelski registered an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Pavelski extended his point streak to five games (three goals, three assists) with the helper on Roope Hintz's second-period marker. The 39-year-old Pavelski hasn't gone more than two contests without a point so far in 2023-24. He's at 18 points, 46 shots on net, 16 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 18 outings.