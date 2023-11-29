Pavelski scored a goal on his lone shot in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Winnipeg.

Pavelski opened the scoring midway through the second period, deflecting a net-front feed past Connor Hellebuyck for the eventual game-winner in the 2-0 victory. The goal extended Pavelski's point streak to seven games -- he has five goals and eight points in that span. The veteran winger has shown no signs of slowing down in his age-39 season, tallying 10 goals and 20 points through his first 20 games.