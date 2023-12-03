Pavelski scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Saturday's 8-1 rout of the Lightning.
He had a point in each period, lighting the lamp in the second frame to give the Stars a 5-1 lead. Pavelski has now found the scoresheet in nine straight games, a stretch in which the 39-year-old has six goals and 12 points, and he continues to thrive on the power play -- five of his 11 tallies on the season have come with the man advantage.
More News
-
Stars' Joe Pavelski: Riding eight-game point streak•
-
Stars' Joe Pavelski: Tallies 10th goal•
-
Stars' Joe Pavelski: Strikes on power play Friday•
-
Stars' Joe Pavelski: Notches helper in overtime loss•
-
Stars' Joe Pavelski: Totals two points in home win•
-
Stars' Joe Pavelski: Nets goal in Saturday's loss•