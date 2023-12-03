Pavelski scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Saturday's 8-1 rout of the Lightning.

He had a point in each period, lighting the lamp in the second frame to give the Stars a 5-1 lead. Pavelski has now found the scoresheet in nine straight games, a stretch in which the 39-year-old has six goals and 12 points, and he continues to thrive on the power play -- five of his 11 tallies on the season have come with the man advantage.