Pavelski scored a goal with an assist in Monday's 6-3 win against the Rangers.

Pavelski finished with a plus-2 rating and two shots on goal in his 14:08 of ice time. The only thing which didn't go well was his work at the faceoff dot, winning just one time in five attempts. He has scored in consecutive games for the first time since a three-game goal-scoring streak Oct. 17-21, and he is working on a four-game point streak heading into Wednesday's battle with the Golden Knights.