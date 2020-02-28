Stars' John Klingberg: Garners power-play helper

Klingberg posted a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

Klingberg was initially credited with the goal, but the official scorer ruled Jamie Benn tipped it in. The 27-year-old blueliner is at 29 points (16 on the power play), 104 shots, and a minus-10 rating through 53 contests. He'll have a hard time even matching last year's 45-point output, which was a fairly low total for the Swede.