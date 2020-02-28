Stars' John Klingberg: Garners power-play helper
Klingberg posted a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.
Klingberg was initially credited with the goal, but the official scorer ruled Jamie Benn tipped it in. The 27-year-old blueliner is at 29 points (16 on the power play), 104 shots, and a minus-10 rating through 53 contests. He'll have a hard time even matching last year's 45-point output, which was a fairly low total for the Swede.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.