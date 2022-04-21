Klingberg provided an assist, four shots on goal, three hits and a minus-1 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.

Klingberg helped out on a Jason Robertson tally in the first period, ending the former's four-game point drought. Klingberg went minus-6 in that span, which isn't great for a player that relies on scoring production to maintain his fantasy value. The 29-year-old is at 44 points, 135 shots on net, 72 blocked shots, 52 hits and a minus-24 rating in 70 contests.