Stars' John Klingberg: Registers two helpers

Klingberg posted a pair of assists, including one with the man advantage, in a 6-2 victory against the Flyers on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old defenseman only has one goal in the last 14 games, but he has eight assists during that stretch. For most of this season, though, Klingberg has had the opposite problem -- scoring but not posting enough assists. He has 10 goals and 34 assists in 62 games this season. Last season, he posted eight goals with a career-high 59 helpers over 82 contests. Missing games this season has obviously hurt, but Klingberg's assist per game average has also decreased from last season.