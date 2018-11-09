Stars' John Klingberg: Will miss at least three weeks
Klingberg will be sidelined for at least three weeks due to an upper-body injury, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Klingberg suffered the injury while blocking a shot during the third period of Thursday's 4-3 win over San Jose. This is a huge loss for fantasy owners, as Klingberg has been one of the best options at his position this season, racking up five goals and 13 points while averaging a whopping 25:20 of ice time through the first 15 games. Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell will likely both take on larger roles during Klingberg's lengthy absence.
