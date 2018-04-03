Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Default starter for Dallas

Lehtonen will start in goal Tuesday night against host San Jose, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic Dallas-Ft. Worth reports.

A lower-body injury to Ben Bishop makes Lehtonen the de facto starting goalie for the three games that remain for the Stars, who are eliminated from playoff contention. He will field shots from a Sharks club that ranks 12th in scoring but only 17th on the man advantage. The Finn stopped 22 of 23 shots in a no-decision against the divisional foe in San Jose on Feb. 18.