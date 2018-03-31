Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Gets starting nod Saturday
Lehtonen will start in goal versus the visiting Wild on Saturday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Stepneski noted that Lehtonen will get all of the starts for Dallas until Ben Bishop (lower body) returns, with the caveat being that Bishop may not actually come back this season. The Finn allowed four goals on 21 shots for a loss in Minnesota on Thursday, and it's worth noting that Lehtonen actually has worse splits at the home rink based on a .906 save percentage that's compared to his .912 mark away from American Airlines Center. Seek alternatives if you can help it.
