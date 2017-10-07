Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Drops relief decision against expansion club
Lehtonen relieved an injured Ben Bishop (head laceration) in Friday's home game against the Golden Knights, but he took the loss by allowing two goals on 11 shots.
The Finnish tender was forced into duty early in the third period after Bishop was struck in the mask with the puck and bloodied. He promptly allowed a goal from James Neal and then Neal got him a second time by going top shelf. Unfortunately for Lehtonen, he'll go down in the books as the first netminder to lose to the Golden Knights, and in the season opener of all times.
