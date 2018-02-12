Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Struggles in relief

Lehtonen allowed two goals on 21 shots in relief for Ben Bishop during a 6-0 loss to the Canucks on Sunday.

After an awful start for the Stars, things only got worse, as Lehtonen couldn't really contain the Canucks either, and the Stars ended their five-game winning streak in shocking fashion. Lehtonen didn't get the loss, so his five-game winning streak is still intact, but this performance did end his five-game streak of posting at least a .919 save percentage.