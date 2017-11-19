Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Yanked after 21 minutes

Lehtonen was pulled Saturday after yielding three goals on nine shots to the Oilers.

The Stars came back with Ben Bishop in net to overcome a 3-2 deficit to record a 6-3 win. Lehtonen had been in net to give Bishop, who has struggled recently, a bit of a break, but that lasted 21 minutes. Lehtonen has been solid in a backup role, so consider this an outlier.