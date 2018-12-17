Methor (lower body) hasn't skated yet and there is still no timetable for his return, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Fantasy owners likely aren't losing sleep over Methot's return date, as the veteran defenseman has exactly one goal over the last three seasons. However, the Stars would surely like the opportunity to return him to the lineup. If he's not skating, it seems unlikely he will be back before the NHL takes its Christmas break.