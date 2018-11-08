Methot (lower body) will not return to action versus San Jose on Thursday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Methot will miss his fourth consecutive game due to his lower-body problem. Not exactly a fantasy stud, the blueliner is still looking for his first point of the 2018-19 campaign and figures to have a ceiling around 20 points -- a threshold he's cracked just once in his NHL career. Dillon Heatherington will continue to hold down a spot on the blue line in Methot's absence.