Stars' Marc Methot: Unavailable Monday
Methot (lower body) won't be in the lineup against Columbus on Monday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Methot hasn't player since Nov. 1 due to his lower-body issue, a stretch of five games. When healthy, the blueliner is averaging a career-low 16:56 of ice time and is still looking for his first point of the 2018-19 campaign. Despite his reduced minutes, the Ontario native should still crack the lineup on a regular basis was given the all-clear to play.
