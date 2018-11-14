Methot (lower body) is on injured reserve per the NHL's media site.

Methot last played Nov. 1, so it's safe to say the decision to place him on IR was made retroactive to Nov. 2. Assuming that is, in fact, true, the veteran defenseman is eligible to return whenever he is deemed healthy and ready to play. Methot has missed his team's last six games with a lower-body injury and is without a point in nine appearances so far in 2018-19.