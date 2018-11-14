Stars' Marc Methot: Moved to IR
Methot (lower body) is on injured reserve per the NHL's media site.
Methot last played Nov. 1, so it's safe to say the decision to place him on IR was made retroactive to Nov. 2. Assuming that is, in fact, true, the veteran defenseman is eligible to return whenever he is deemed healthy and ready to play. Methot has missed his team's last six games with a lower-body injury and is without a point in nine appearances so far in 2018-19.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...