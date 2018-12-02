Stars' Marc Methot: More testing ahead
Methot (lower body) will undergo further testing, but Stars coach Jim Montgomery isn't sure whether the defenseman will return before or after Christmas, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
With all due respect to Methot, who is a solid shutdown defenseman, most fantasy owners won't be sweating out his status. He has only produced 123 points (22 goals, 101 assists) through 624 career games between the Blue Jackets, Senators and Stars.
