Stars' Martin Hanzal: Joining lineup Sunday
Hanzal (back) will black Sunday against the Islanders, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Hanzal returned from offseason back surgery on Dec. 7 and has missed two games since then as a way to lighten his workload. In six games, the 31-year-old has recorded one goal and two points.
