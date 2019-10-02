The Stars don't expect Hanzal (back) to play this season, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Unfortunately this news doesn't come as a surprise, as multiple injuries, including a serious back issue, have limited Hanzal to just 45 games over the past two campaigns. The veteran forward is in the final year of his three-year contract with the Stars, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him announce his retirement at the end of the season.