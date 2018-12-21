Hanzal is dealing with a sore back and will miss Saturday's clash with Minnesota, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Hanzal will likely be rested periodically throughout the season, as he continues to progress from offseason back surgery. Jason Spezza (illness) figures to slot into the spot being vacated Hanzal, while the team is optimistic it will have the Czech in the lineup versus the Islanders on Sunday.