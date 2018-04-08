McKenna was sent to AHL Texas on Sunday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

The 34-year-old netminder went 1-1-0 at the NHL level this season, posting a 2.97 GAA and .900 save percentage. He'll rejoin AHL Texas as the team looks to make its playoff run.

