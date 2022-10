Heiskanen scored a power-play goal on three shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Heiskanen tallied an insurance marker in the third period. It was his second goal of the season, but more importantly, it was his first as the Stars' main power-play quarterback. The 23-year-old blueliner has added eight shots on net, four blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through three contests while continuing to provide his usual elite defense.