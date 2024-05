Heiskanen scored a power-play goal and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 5.

Heiskanen put the Stars ahead 2-1 midway through the second period. He's up to 13 points this postseason, including four goals and four assists over five second-round appearances. The defenseman has added 30 shots on net, 26 blocks, 18 hits and a minus-3 rating through 12 playoff contests.