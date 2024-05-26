Heiskanen logged an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Oilers in Game 2.

Heiskanen had the secondary helper on the Stars' opening goal, finding Wyatt Johnston, who then sent Jamie Benn in for the tally on a 2-on-1. The 24-year-old Heiskanen had gone two games without a point for just the second time in the playoffs. The defenseman has five goals, nine helpers, 36 shots on net, 34 blocked shots, 24 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 15 postseason outings. Heiskanen has been hard-matched with Connor McDavid through two games in the Western Conference Finals, and that could make it tough for the Stars' shutdown blueliner to make steady contributions on offense.