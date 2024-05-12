Heiskanen provided an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

Heiskanen set up Logan Stankoven's first playoff goal at 18:39 of the first period. With four points over three games in the second round, Heiskanen is looking like himself again after his offense tailed off late in the first round. He's at three goals, six helpers, 26 shots on net, 20 blocked shots, 17 hits and a minus-6 rating through 10 playoff appearances. He can be a big factor on offense, though his surface stats defensively are likely to suffer from dealing with tough matchups.