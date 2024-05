Heiskanen scored a goal on three shots, dished two assists, went plus-2 and blocked four shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 4.

Heiskanen has three goals and four assists over four games versus the Avalanche, outshining rival blueliner Cale Makar in the series. Monday saw Heiskanen earn his third multi-point effort of the playoffs. The 24-year-old is up to four goals, 12 points, 29 shots on net, 24 blocks, 18 hits and a minus-4 rating over 11 playoff appearances.