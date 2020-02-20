Heiskanen recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Heiskanen had the secondary helper on Jamie Oleksiak's third-period tally. The Finnish defenseman has produced seven apples in as many games, putting him at 32 points for the year. Heiskanen has added 72 blocked shots, 143 shots on goal and a plus-11 rating through 59 contests.