Heiskanen notched an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Heiskanen set up Joe Pavelski's game-tying goal in the third period. This was Heiskanen's fifth helper over the last four games, but he hasn't scored a goal since Oct. 19. The 24-year-old defenseman has 12 points, 36 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 17 contests while averaging a substantial 25:18 of ice time per game.